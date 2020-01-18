× Man injured after Saturday morning shooting on Stringfield Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police were called to a shooting in north Huntsville Saturday morning.

HPD said the shooting happened somewhere on Stringfield Road. The victim drove to the Conoco gas station at the intersection of Stringfield and Pulaski Pike, where he called 911.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left chest.

Authorities said they were searching for two people of interest – a man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing – HPD was unsure who pulled the trigger and why, as well as if any people involved knew each other.