× Two children’s charities will each receive $9,000 thanks to Redstone Federal Credit Union, the community

(WHNT) – Christmas doesn’t stop at Redstone Federal Credit Union®!

This week, the Credit Union presented two checks to two different area children’s charities as part of its Letters to Santa campaign. Each check totaling $9,000.

The checks were donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County Tennessee.

During the month of December, Redstone asks the community members to write a letter to Santa to help brighten the lives of local children. The Credit Union donates $1 to local charities for every letter dropped in a Redstone mailbox or emailed to Santa from Redstone’s website.

Redstone says that December’s campaign collected more letters than any of the previous three years.

“We look forward to our Letters to Santa campaign each year,’’ said Joe Newberry, Redstone’s President and CEO. “Our communities, our employees and especially the children have embraced it and each year it gets bigger and better,” Newberry said.

Patrick Wynn, Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama President and CEO, said Redstone’s support makes a difference all year.

“Every child deserves to have moments of joy in their life. Redstone’s Letters To Santa campaign not only helped put a smile on some of our kids’ faces this Christmas, but it also helped provide the funds needed to keep those moments alive throughout the year at Boys and Girls Clubs across North Alabama,” said Wynn.