Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. – State troopers confirm a man from Florence died in a single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County.

Authorities say Dakota Blake Buttrey, 22, died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on County Road 8 near the intersection at Natchez Trace Parkway around 2:15 p.m.

Emergency crews said Buttrey died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.