Man hopes to paramotor in all 50 states to raise money for charity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A California man with a passion for paragliding is taking the sport to all 50 states. His goal is to raise $50,000 for local charities.

Harley Miln is calling it the 50 X Challenge Paramotor tour.

"For me, it's about inspiring people to do something good to help others in general and just in recognition about trying to do this tour across the whole country," he said.

In each state he wants people to see what he's doing and donate to a local charity of their choice.

Setting up isn't as easy as 1-2-3 takeoff. The weather conditions have to be just right.

"That's always the biggest variable, sometimes altitude can make a big difference so here at 650 sea level it's actually pretty nice for us," Miln said. "But flying the glider at 7 or 8 thousand feet, which I did around Moab in Utah, it's a much more difficult takeoff."

He flies around 1,000 feet above the ground, strapping into the paramotor like it's a backpack.

I got to put it on and was surprised at how light it was.

While Miln is enjoying his journey teaching people about paragliding and inspiring them to support one another, he is learning too.

He said, "I think it's been a very good reminder that life is about what you make it."

Miln has been flying for five years and has more than 500 flight hours. His next stop is Florida.