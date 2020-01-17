2 Marshall County residents charged with sodomy, bestiality

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Two Marshall County residents were arrested and charged with sodomy and bestiality after a disturbing video was shared with authorities over Facebook messenger.

Van Christopher Havis, 53, of Guntersville and Holly Renae Debord, 36 of Albertville were arrested Thursday after investigators said they identified them and the victim. Havis is being held on a $250,000 bond. Bond has not been set for Debord.

During a news conference Friday, investigators said the video involved a person with a mental disability.

The Guntersville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, Arab Police Department, Marshall County DHR, the Department of Mental Health, and the Marshall County DA’s Office all assisted in the investigation.