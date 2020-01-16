Wind Damage From Wednesday Night’s Storms – Colder Air Coming

It was a bumpy Wednesday night across the Tennessee Valley with wind gusts over 40 mph in parts of the Tennessee Valley. Though the storms weren’t ‘severe’, there was enough wind and hail to cause some problems in Madison County. Here is a look at a tree down in Brownsboro off of Wall Road. This photo was sent in by Tina Long Campbell.

Here is what the radar looked like late Wednesday evening. We had confirmed wind gusts to 45 mph on Monte Sano, 41 mph in Meridianville, and 40 mph in Scottsboro. There was small hail in the Ryland area as well. With the already saturated soil and gusty winds, it didn’t take much for trees to come down.

The weather is calmer today with a gusty northeast wind. Highs today reach the middle 50s. Our weather pattern is changing from a warm and wet one to drier and colder in the days ahead. We only have one real chance of rain and that’s on Saturday. Other than that, it will be drier and cold!

We’ve had ten wet days in 2020 with only five dry ones. In the coming weeks, we will flip the switch! Look for only four wet days (likely forecast) and twelve dry ones! Let’s hope this forecast holds! It won’t be dry and warm though! Temperatures are going the other way heading into next week! It will be the coldest air of the season!