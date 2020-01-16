‘We’re expecting!’: Georgia Aquarium announces baby beluga

Posted 7:27 am, January 16, 2020, by

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 19: One of five Beluga Whales swim in Cold Water Quest exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium November 19, 2005 in Atlanta, Goergia. The Georgia Aquarium, the world'd largest by gallons, 8 million plus, and by the number of fish, 100,000 plus, opens to the public November 23, 2005. Funding for the Georgia Aquarium was made possible by a 200 million dollar gift from Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and his wife Billi through the Marcus Foundation. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Aquarium has announced that one of its beluga whales is a mother-to-be.

The aquarium’s vice president of animal health confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a 20-year-old beluga named Whisper is expected to give birth to a calf in April.

The gender of the baby won’t be revealed until birth.

News outlets report Whisper arrived in Georgia from Seaworld Orlando nearly a year ago.

Three newborn belugas have died at the aquarium since 2012 but officials say they are hopeful that Whisper will safely deliver a healthy calf this spring.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.