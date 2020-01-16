Waffle diner issued suspension notice, dirty soda nozzles in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A waffle diner needs to throw out the chili, a sports bar needs to clean its soda machine, and a Mexican restaurant forgets to date its food.

Waffle House on Shields Road in Huntsville was inspected on New Year's Eve. The inspector found day-old chili that was being kept at 70 degrees. There was also sliced cheese, ham, and diced tomatoes kept at 46 degrees. In a follow-up visit, Waffle House took care of the chili, but not the ham, cheese, or tomatoes. Waffle House received a notice of intent to suspend. Waffle House scored an 86.

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant on Kelli Drive in Athens was inspected on January 2. The inspector found dirty soda machine nozzles and temperature control food that wasn't dated. Mi Casa scored an 86.

Mozza Pizza and Sports Bar on Jefferson Street was inspected on January 2. The inspector said there were dirty soda machine nozzles and a food course certificate had expired in July. Mozza Pizza scored an 87.

In downtown Athens, Courthouse Square is known for its popular eateries and storefronts all around the block, and Village Pizza on Market Street is no exception.

"It's a nice place to come and have a beer, it's a nice place to sit with your family and have a pizza," Village Pizza manager Bekah Inman said.

Owners Josh and Laura Taurokh opened Village Pizza in 2008.

"This place actually used to be a jewelry store before it was Village Pizza. All of the stuff is original. This is original brick," Inman said.

The restaurant is known for its brick ovens and over a dozen pizza combinations, many of them, the creations of the chefs.

"Our fire and ice wings, which is wings with white sauce over the top of them. Nobody else does them that way," Inman said.

In their last inspection, Village Pizza scored a 95.

Village Pizza is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.