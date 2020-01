HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a garage fire on Tacoma Trail in southeast Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Police responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said the fire was contained to the garage, which is separate from the residence.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue asked that people avoid the area.