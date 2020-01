JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for a suspect in connection to the death of Paighton Houston.

Fifty-year-old Fredrick Hampton has been charged with abuse of a corpse, a class C felony, with a $60,000 bond. The charge against Hampton is in connection to Houston’s death investigation.

Hampton is not in custody and deputies are actively looking for him.