Child shot in accident at Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. – A 4-year-old child was shot through both legs in an accidental shooting Wednesday, Athens police said.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson said police responded to a home on Aretha Street Wednesday after receiving a call from Athens Limestone Hospital about the child being shot in the leg.

The father rushed the child to the hospital after a 9-millimeter bullet went through both of the child’s legs and into a couch, Johnson said. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, he said.

Johnson did not say how the shooting happened, but said it appears to be accidental.

It is still under investigation.