Watch Orbital Flight Test video from Huntsville designed Boeing Starliner capsule

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is back in Florida after it became the first American space capsule to land on land.

The spacecraft is now at Kennedy Space Center where Boeing engineers and technicians are processing and analyzing data from its Orbital Flight Test (OFT), an unpiloted test flight held last month.

Starliner launched from Cape Canaveral on December 20, 2019, and safely landed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, December 22.

The Starliner is a 21st-century capsule developed for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The spacecraft will be used to send astronauts and time-sensitive experiments to the ISS for NASA missions.

The Boeing design center in Huntsville provided all the structural design for the Starliner. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.