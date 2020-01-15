× Town Madison roads and infrastructure set to be completed before Trash Pandas opening day

MADISON, Ala. – The Trash Pandas opening day is April 15, only 90 days away. While the stadium looks good, there is still a great deal of work to be done around the stadium.

In three months, the stadium will be packed out for the first Trash Pandas baseball game. At first glance, things outside the stadium look bare.

Lead developer Joey Ceci says although the recent rain has held up some projects, they are still on track.

Ceci said 90 days is a long time in the road construction business. So while they still have work to do at Town Madison, all of the roads and infrastructure will be completed by the time the stadium opens.

Ceci said Town Madison will take years to complete and will continue to get better with time.

Breland Companies has already announced over $400 million worth of projects for Town Madison including living accommodations, restaurants, and retail.

Ceci said Madison Mayor Paul Finley will be announcing several new leases coming to Town Madison at the State of the City address on January 31.

The Trash Pandas CEO told WHNT News 19 they are putting the final touches on the stadium and expect it to be completed by the end of the month.