Six people arrested in Decatur drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County authorities arrested a man Tuesday after they said they found Xanax and guns in a home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics agents, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force members and the Decatur Police Department SWAT Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 17th Street SE Tuesday and found several weapons, drug paraphernalia and Xanax.

Agents arrested Tristan Hunter Couch, 23, of Somerville, on a bond revocation warrant. They also charged him with felony drug possession and said firearm-related charges are pending.

Authorities also charged five people in the home with loitering in a drug house. They arrested Hayle Lashae Jones, 21, of Boaz; Benjamin Tyler Edwards, 26, of Guntersville; Donald Hunter Gibbs, 23, of Guntersville; Domonique Kendrell Currington, 29, of Somerville; and Cody Shumate, 29, of Guntersville.