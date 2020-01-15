Six people arrested in Decatur drug bust

January 15, 2020

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County authorities arrested a man Tuesday after they said they found Xanax and guns in a home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics agents, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force members and the Decatur Police Department SWAT Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 17th Street SE Tuesday and found several weapons, drug paraphernalia and Xanax.

Tristan Hunter Couch (Photo provided by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents arrested Tristan Hunter Couch, 23, of Somerville, on a bond revocation warrant. They also charged him with felony drug possession and said firearm-related charges are pending.

Authorities also charged five people in the home with loitering in a drug house. They arrested Hayle Lashae Jones, 21, of Boaz; Benjamin Tyler Edwards, 26, of Guntersville; Donald Hunter Gibbs, 23, of Guntersville; Domonique Kendrell Currington, 29, of Somerville; and Cody Shumate, 29, of Guntersville.

