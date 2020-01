× Rainsville man charged with murder for 2019 wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Rainsville man is facing a murder charge for a deadly 2019 wreck in Fort Payne.

Robert Joseph Hairell, 22, was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned a murder warrant, Fort Payne police said.

The charge comes from a wreck in May 2019 that killed Barbara Appleton Burgess, 77. The wreck happened at the intersection of Alabama Avenue NW and 13th Street N.

Hairell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on $75,000 bond.