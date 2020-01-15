× Ford Chapel Road closing for Skybridge completion

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – On Saturday, January 18th, crews are going to close Ford Chapel Road for an approximately 8-week construction project.

Ford Chapel Road is being closed so construction crews can finish the Skybridge that will connect Sparkman 9th Grade Academy to Sparkman High School.

Officials say the road will reopen on March 2, 2020. Officials also say that they realize this is an inconvenience, however, in the long run, the project will provide safety for children and a quicker route across the road.

Officials ask you to use a different route if your regular route uses Ford Chapel to Jeff Road.

“For years, traffic on Ford Chapel Road has been stopped or altered so students could walk from one school to the other. Ford Chapel Road was designed to be an access to Jeff Road. Once this Skybridge project is complete, that road will be used for its original purpose,” said Tim Hall.