Year-long operation ends with 50 arrests in Franklin County area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they took 50 people to jail Tuesday as the result of a year-long drug warrant operation in the Franklin County area.

Law enforcement agencies from Franklin, Colbert, Marion, Morgan and Lauderdale counties joined with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and other state agencies to conduct the year-long drug investigation, which they called Direct Impact.

Authorities said they were able to get more than 80 grand jury indictments and arrest warrants issued for people in connection with the investigation.

In addition to the arrests connected to the drug distribution investigation, authorities said they took three people into custody who were wanted by other agencies and made six additional drug-related charges.

The following people were arrested in the bust. Authorities said the operation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Jeffery Baker – Possession of Controlled Substance, Arson, Escape 1st

Joni Baker – Promoting Prison Contraband- Drugs

Jessica Brackin – Probation/Parole Violation – Drug Offenses

Jason Bray – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2, Carrying Brass Knuckles

Brandy Brooks – Chemical Endangerment of Child

Joshua Cameron – Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary 3rd, Theft 1st

James Coleman – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Tevin Cross – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st

Cassie Cummings – Chemical Endangerment of Child

Madison Davis – Chemical Endangerment of Child

Andy Fisher – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Christie Ford – Distribution of Controlled Substance x 2

Payton Fretwell – Possession of Controlled Substance x 4, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest

James Fuller – Possession of Controlled Substance

Huruy Gebrewalde – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Jerry Green – Escape 1st – Drug Offense

Skylar Hall – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willie Hamilton – Drug Trafficking

Thomas Hatton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Stacy Hester – Possession of Controlled Substance

David Jackson – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Sabrina Johnson – Probation / Parole Violation- Drug Offense

Kimberly Lafine – Possession of Controlled Substance

Axcel Lastra – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Moises Lucas – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jerry Mcgee – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brooke Michael – Chemical Endangerment of Child

Jeremy Motes – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance

Horace Mullins – Drug Trafficking

Steven Pennington – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Raymond Perez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Angela Perrigin – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Steven Pierce – Distribution of Controlled Substance

David Presley – Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Shane Riddle – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Tamra Smith – Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime

Cornelius Spangler – Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana 1st

Peter Steien – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Erica Strickland – Drug Trafficking

Pamela Suggs – Drug Trafficking

Dallas Terry – Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime

Robert Terry – Probation/Parole Violation- Drug Offenses

Jason Thomas – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Silvester Tolentino-Hernandez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia

Alysia Uzdil – Chemical Endangerment of Child, Possession of Controlled Substance

Frankie Vandiver – Distribution of Controlled Substance

William Vandiver – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x 2

John Whitlock – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Justin Williams – Chemical Endangerment of Child

Alton Witt – Possession of Controlled Substance