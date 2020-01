× Police investigating overnight shooting death at Garden Cove Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they are investigating a shooting death that happened overnight at an apartment on Dunn Drive.

Police said they were called to Garden Cove Apartments for a domestic dispute. Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said a death was involved.

Johnson said they detained a woman at the scene but had not made any arrests in the case.