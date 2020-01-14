More storms expected through Wednesday

Winter is about to make a comeback.

We just still have some wet weather and some warmer-than-average weather to go before it gets here.

The Flash Flood Watch for North Alabama and a few Tennessee counties ended early Tuesday; more rain moves in overnight, and a few thunderstorms are possible.

Locally-heavy downpours throughout Wednesday could drop more than one inch of rain in a few communities, but most of get around 0.25” to 0.75” in all by the time a cold front passes Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a very small chance of a ‘severe’ storm on Wednesday: a storm or two with hail that could grow larger than 1” (the size of a quarter) in diameter.

Timing? These spotty storms are most likely early Wednesday morning, but there will be some hit-or-miss showers and storms throughout the day. The severe weather threat is low; however, be on guard for a heavy storm now and then!

The warm, stormy pattern in January has really soaked us. Huntsville has already surpassed the ‘average’ rainfall for January with more than half of the month still ahead. Read more about January’s big soaking here on WHNT.com.

Thursday and Friday: We have a small chance of rain in the forecast on Thursday very early in the morning; most of the day will be dry and quiet! Expect a breezy, cooler day: highs in the mid-50s with a stiff north-northeast breeze gusting as high as 25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Friday morning looks colder, but still not quite as cold as ‘average’ for mid-January: lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s (average: 32ºF). The recent warm period has Huntsville at 8.7ºF and Muscle Shoals at 9.8ºF above average for the month, by the way!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt