Man charged with overnight Florence robbery

Posted 11:07 am, January 14, 2020, by

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have charged a man with robbing someone at knifepoint on North Court Street early Tuesday morning.

Florence police arrested Dustin James Burns, 29, not far from the scene of the robbery that happened around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim said he was leaving a business on North Court Street when Burns approached him and asked for money. The man gave Burns $3 and said Burns then pulled a knife and demanded more money. The victim ran away and called police.

Police said they found Burns with the $3 and a knife and charged him with first-degree robbery.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.