Man charged with overnight Florence robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have charged a man with robbing someone at knifepoint on North Court Street early Tuesday morning.

Florence police arrested Dustin James Burns, 29, not far from the scene of the robbery that happened around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim said he was leaving a business on North Court Street when Burns approached him and asked for money. The man gave Burns $3 and said Burns then pulled a knife and demanded more money. The victim ran away and called police.

Police said they found Burns with the $3 and a knife and charged him with first-degree robbery.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.