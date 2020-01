× Madison police search for missing juvenile

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Authorities said Somaya Smith was last seen Sunday, January 12, near Shelton Road in Madison.

Smith is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing around 198 lbs.

If you have any information on her location, contact the Madison Police Department at (256)722-7190.