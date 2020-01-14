Lightning hit a Madison home early Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - It was certainly not the wake-up call Jeremy Shelley wanted.

He says he and his family were home when lightning struck their house just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"She says she saw a bright white flash that took up the entire bedroom and heard the boom instantly," Shelley said.

Shelley and his family were home sleeping during an early morning heavy rain when he says a lightning bolt hit the peak of his home.

The bolt blew out the drywall upstairs and fried several circuits in his home, knocking out power for several hours.

"It looks for the most convenient path to the ground, and a lot of times, that ends up being the wiring in your house," Shelley said.

Shelley says his wife first noticed the lightning had hit their home. She then called Madison police and firefighters who showed up to check it out and make sure it wasn't a fire risk.

"Don't think this is anything other than me thinking we are very blessed that nothing worse happened to us," Shelley said.

Shelley says his home isn't the first house on the block to be hit by lightning. Fortunately, after a few hours, some of the lights are back on.

"We have power to our appliances. So we can cook, clean, we can have a modicum of a normal day tomorrow. It'll just be a few days before the wiring to be repaired and get back to normal," Shelley said.

He expects it'll take a few weeks to get everything patched up. Shelley says a few of his electronics are likely toast, including a TV, but Shelley says one more silver lining, his home is insured.

Shelley also teaches a disaster preparedness course at UAH and says he told his students to prepare for a lesson on lightning readiness.

He says he's now looking into getting a lightning rod installed on his home.