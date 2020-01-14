× Frontier Airlines adding flights, restarting nonstop service from Huntsville to Denver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Frontier Airlines is adding more services at Huntsville International Airport.

The airline announced in a press release that they are adding a Wednesday flight to and from Orlando in June. Currently, flights are offered on Mondays and Fridays.

Frontier is also restarting its nonstop service to Denver on May 1st. Nonstop flights to Denver will be weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to the press release.

“We’re excited to continue our success in Huntsville by offering an additional weekly flight to Orlando and restarting service to Denver in June,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operational Design for Frontier Airlines. “We appreciate the outstanding partnership we have with the airport and community and look forward to welcoming area residents aboard our affordable, nonstop flights to these exciting destinations.”

The news comes a week after the Frontier announced plans to shut down service in Birmingham and Mobile.

To check out flights, click here.