Florence City Schools superintendent delivers system’s first State of the Schools address

FLORENCE, Ala. — Superintendent Jimmy Shaw covered a variety of accomplishments Monday night at Florence City Schools' first State of the Schools Address.

The event began with a few words from Florence Mayor Steve Holt and a selection from the Weeden Elementary Show Choir. There was also a video presentation highlighting the school system’s contributions to the Shoals economy—more than $151 million.

Dr. Shaw says safety and student learning are two major topics he wanted to highlight. Virtual classes have been introduced to the system and both students and teachers praise the flexibility they provide. In the most recent state report card, Florence City Schools' grade improved from a "B" to an "A."

Dr. Shaw says he wants people to know that the State of the Schools isn't just about informing them on what the school system has done, but its identity in the community.

"We are a part of the fabric of the community and so goes the city so goes our school system, and we feel like it is our job to prepare students for success in this community," said the superintendent.

Looking to the future, Dr. Shaw adds that the school system is looking to expand on its partnerships with the University of North Alabama, Northwest-Shoals Community College, and the city of Florence.

To watch the entire State of the Schools address, click here.