One person taken to hospital after wreck on Old Big Cove Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a wreck in the Hampton Cove area.

The one-vehicle wreck happened around 10:15 on Old Big Cove Road near Sunswept Circle, near the Huntsville city limits.

Huntsville police said the man in the vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said it appeared the wreck may have been caused by a medical issue.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.