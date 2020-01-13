Multiple north Alabama schools named to 2020 Niche Standout Schools List
Multiple north Alabama schools were named to Niche’s 2020 Standout Schools List.
The list was limited to schools where 50% of students were classified as economically disadvantaged and a Niche overall grade of B or higher.
Factors in the ranking included racial diversity, the graduation rate for minority students, and several statistics relating to economically disadvantaged students:
- Math proficiency
- Reading proficiency
- Graduation rate
- Percentage of students classified as economically disadvantaged
North Alabama High Schools in the top 15
- No. 2 – New Century Technology High School, Huntsville City Schools
- No. 3 – Russellville High School, Russellville City Schools
- No. 8 – Decatur High School, Decatur City Schools
- No. 12 – Fort Payne High School – Fort Payne City Schools
- No. 13 – Albertville High School – Albertville City Schools
North Alabama Middle Schools in the top 15
- No. 7 – Academy for Science and Foreign Language, Huntsville City Schools
- No. 8 – Dutton Elementary School, Jackson County Schools
- No. 9 – Oak Park Middle School, Decatur City Schools
- No. 10 – Academy for Academics and Arts, Huntsville City Schools
- No. 15 – Russellville Middle School – Russellville City Schools
North Alabama Elementary Schools in the top 15
- No. 12 – Weeden Elementary School, Florence City Schools
- No. 13 – Athens Elementary School, Athens City Schools