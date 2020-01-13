× Multiple north Alabama schools named to 2020 Niche Standout Schools List

Multiple north Alabama schools were named to Niche’s 2020 Standout Schools List.

The list was limited to schools where 50% of students were classified as economically disadvantaged and a Niche overall grade of B or higher.

Factors in the ranking included racial diversity, the graduation rate for minority students, and several statistics relating to economically disadvantaged students:

Math proficiency

Reading proficiency

Graduation rate

Percentage of students classified as economically disadvantaged

North Alabama High Schools in the top 15

No. 2 – New Century Technology High School, Huntsville City Schools

No. 3 – Russellville High School, Russellville City Schools

No. 8 – Decatur High School, Decatur City Schools

No. 12 – Fort Payne High School – Fort Payne City Schools

No. 13 – Albertville High School – Albertville City Schools

North Alabama Middle Schools in the top 15

No. 7 – Academy for Science and Foreign Language, Huntsville City Schools

No. 8 – Dutton Elementary School, Jackson County Schools

No. 9 – Oak Park Middle School, Decatur City Schools

No. 10 – Academy for Academics and Arts, Huntsville City Schools

No. 15 – Russellville Middle School – Russellville City Schools

North Alabama Elementary Schools in the top 15