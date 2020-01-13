Multiple north Alabama schools named to 2020 Niche Standout Schools List

Posted 8:11 am, January 13, 2020, by

Multiple north Alabama schools were named to Niche’s 2020 Standout Schools List.

The list was limited to schools where 50% of students were classified as economically disadvantaged and a Niche overall grade of B or higher.

Factors in the ranking included racial diversity, the graduation rate for minority students, and several statistics relating to economically disadvantaged students:

  • Math proficiency
  • Reading proficiency
  • Graduation rate
  • Percentage of students classified as economically disadvantaged

North Alabama High Schools in the top 15

  • No. 2 – New Century Technology High School, Huntsville City Schools
  • No. 3 – Russellville High School, Russellville City Schools
  • No. 8 – Decatur High School, Decatur City Schools
  • No. 12 – Fort Payne High School – Fort Payne City Schools
  • No. 13 – Albertville High School – Albertville City Schools

North Alabama Middle Schools in the top 15

  • No. 7 – Academy for Science and Foreign Language, Huntsville City Schools
  • No. 8 – Dutton Elementary School, Jackson County Schools
  • No. 9 – Oak Park Middle School, Decatur City Schools
  • No. 10 – Academy for Academics and Arts, Huntsville City Schools
  • No. 15 – Russellville Middle School – Russellville City Schools

North Alabama Elementary Schools in the top 15

  • No. 12 – Weeden Elementary School, Florence City Schools
  • No. 13 – Athens Elementary School, Athens City Schools
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.