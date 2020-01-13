× Morgan County man charged after stolen ATVs found at home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Lacon-area man is facing multiple charges after authorities said they found stolen ATVs at his home, along with a rifle he wasn’t allowed to have.

Christopher Allen Hogan, 43, was still in the Morgan County Jail Monday afternoon after being arrested Jan.9, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators searched his Hogan’s Home and found the ATVs along with the rifle, which they said he’s not allowed to own because of a past violent felony conviction.

Hogan was charged with first-and second-degree receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $4,500, but the sheriff’s office said he was out on bail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.