Mazda Toyota Manufacturing now hiring for 3,000 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville opened its job application portal on Monday.

The auto manufacturer plans to hire 3,000 production team members at this time. Eventually, the company will employ 4,000 people. Monday marked phase one of that hiring process for the 3.7 million square foot facility.

Getting started is easy, you can apply online here.

“For the last year and a half, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has been hiring primarily administrative staff, so those support professionals who are working in accounting and finance production control our corporate communications, HR staffing, and development. We have hired our general management teams for the different parts of the assembly lines,” said Mazda Toyota Communication Specialist Toni Eberhart.

Pay for production team members starts at $17 an hour.

Position Description

Production Team Members represent the largest percentage of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing team

and are a vital component to our success.

and are a vital component to our success. Production Team Members are full-time, hourly, non-exempt employees; Starting pay is $17.00 per

hour.

hour. Production Team Members perform repetitive manufacturing duties supporting Mazda Toyota

Manufacturing’s Assembly, Welding, Paint, Stamping, Quality Control, and Conveyance production

departments.

Duties/Responsibilities

You will be required to perform physically demanding manufacturing duties that include:

Repetitive motion

Moderate lifting

Use of machinery

Prolonged standing

Work with small components for installation on vehicles

Contribute to a diverse team, working toward a common goal

Adjust to changing needs in a fast-paced environment

Problem solve and continuously improve safety, quality, and productivity

Perform equipment troubleshooting and preventative maintenance activities

Requirements and skills

18+ years of age at the time of application

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Positive attitude and good communication skills

Able to perform essential job functions of varying manufacturing positions

Willing to work daily and weekly overtime

Able to work rotating shifts

Rotating shifts are defined as working a day shift, then an evening/night shift set on a rotating schedule

Find more information about the open positions here.