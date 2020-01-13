Huntsville Havoc visits families in the NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville Havoc visited the neonatal intensive care unit at the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children to see first-hand what they will be playing for on Saturday night.

The Havoc has raised more than $690,000 in the past 13 years for lifesaving NICU equipment, which helps babies who come into the world early with health problems.

While on their visit, the team surprised several families with blankets they made themselves.

Huntsville Havoc goalie Max Milosek was born premature and says it's interesting to see other babies going through the same thing. "Seeing a baby, try and compare the same weight and size," says Milosek. "I was 4 pounds, 6 ounces and apparently that's pretty small, which I didn't know at the time, obviously. But I have a lot of stories from my dad and my mom telling me how small I was."

The Huntsville Havoc will be hosting the 14th annual Melissa George Night on Saturday, January 18.

The Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls as they raise essential funds for the Regional Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital. According to Huntsville Hospital, 1,000 infants are admitted annually to the Neonatal ICU.

Tickets start at $9.

The first 1,000 attendees who bring an item to donate will receive a free 2020 Melissa George Night T-shirt.

Items to Bring

• individually wrapped snacks

• restaurant and gas gift cards

• K-cups

• journals

• coloring books

• newborn outfits

• receiving blankets

To purchase tickets, click here.

Organizers encourage the community to help give the babies of the Huntsville Hospital NICU a fighting chance.