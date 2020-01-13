Heavy storms expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning

Rain and thunderstorms return Monday evening, and some noisy, heavy downpours last through the night. Some of them could drop more than 1″ of rain by the time they wind down on Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end ‘marginal’ risk of severe weather overnight into Tuesday morning; that threat is mainly for hail in some of the heaviest storms (up to quarter-sized which is technically ‘severe’ by definition).

There is also a risk of some flash flooding tonight and early Tuesday: especially in Central Alabama.

A mesoscale discussion from NOAA Weather Prediction Center highlights areas from around Cullman and Arab southwestward into the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa area and beyond for a threat of some flash flooding Monday afternoon. Those heavier storms move north into the Tennessee Valley late tonight with the potential of more than 1″ in spots where the heaviest storms develop.

Our chance of rain Tuesday is around 90%, but it will not rain all day long. Showers start thinning out around 9 to 11 AM, and we’ll have a break in which most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will be rain-free through the middle of the day. That’s before more scattered showers develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even more rain is coming on Wednesday, but we do see a solid 24-36 hour window of drier weather later in the week!

January’s average rainfall in Huntsville is 4.89 inches. As of Monday afternoon, Huntsville International Airport measured 4.93 inches for January so far. By the time we are finished with this stormy pattern (when colder, drier air finally wins out again on Sunday), we could easily see another 1-2″ or more.

