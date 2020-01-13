× CollegeCounts Scholarship now accepting applications

(WHNT) – If you’re thinking about enrolling at an Alabama college or university, don’t let money get in the way.

The CollegeCounts Scholarship is now accepting applications.

In order to be eligible, the applicant must be a high school senior, or a first-time college freshman beginning school in the fall of 2020. Applying students also must be US citizens, an Alabama resident and have plans to enroll in an Alabama institution.

The student must also demonstrate a financial need, have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and have an ACT score of 26 or below.

The scholarship awards $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and a $2,000 scholarship for two-year college enrollees

The application period ends on February 27th.

To apply for a scholarship, click here.