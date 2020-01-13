× Authorities searching for missing woman from Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen in five days.

Judy Jackson Kennebrew, 65, was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee around 6 p.m. Jan. 8. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said Kennebrew may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.

Kennebrew is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand. She was last wearing possibly gray or black dress slacks.

Anyone with information about Kennebrew’s location is asked to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.