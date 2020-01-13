× 3M to begin preliminary investigation at former Brookhaven Middle School property

DECATUR, Ala. – 3M will begin preparations for a preliminary investigation at the City of Decatur’s former Brookhaven Middle School property to determine the presence of PFAS in the soil, according to a news release Monday.

Samples will be collected and tested from the soil and groundwater beginning the week of January 20. The sampling and investigation work are being conducted by environmental engineering firm GHD on behalf of 3M.

According to the release, the City of Decatur and the Decatur Board of Education will observe the sampling and arrange for an independent analysis of the samples.

3M stresses the drinking water in the area comes from Decatur Utilities, and not from private wells. According to the Decatur Utilities’ website:

“DU wishes to remind all Decatur residents that their DU drinking water is completely safe and meets or exceeds all state and federal regulatory standards. Tests for these chemicals in our water supply have been non-detect, or at near non-detectable levels. The highest value in any recent test was less than 5 parts per trillion combined level for both chemicals, which is near the minimum detection levels.”

3M indicates residents are safe to use the Aquadome facility and play on the ball fields. The company added that the detection of PFAS in the soil or groundwater does not mean there was exposure to the chemical inside the former school.

[You can find the full release here]

Anyone with questions may call the Alabama Department of Environmental Management at 334-260-4545 or 3M at 651-736-0876.