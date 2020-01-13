× 2nd annual Firetrucks and Forklifts returns to The Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bring the whole family out to check out the important vehicles that keep us safe and build our cities.

Firetrucks and Forklifts is returning to The Camp for the second year. Attendees can explore fire trucks, police cruisers, forklifts, dump trucks, excavators, and so much more.

Organizers say that attendees might be able to touch buttons in the vehicles.

This free event is on January 18th from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, AEC Site Solutions and Valley Equipment Rental helped to make the event possible.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event.