National Weather Service says EF-2 tornado hit Marshall County, Brindlee Mountain Primary School

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado went through parts of Marshall County Saturday.

A survey team from NWS Huntsville says the EF-2 tornado had winds of 120 mph when it hit Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

9am Sun: Our team surveying damage in Marshall County has determined an EF-2 tornado with winds of 120 MPH hit the Brindlee Mountain School area. Additional details still to come. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 12, 2020

Damage to Brindlee Mountain Primary School was “extensive,” according to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Much of the damage was to the back half of the school, exposing the cafeteria and classrooms.

School leaders said they would discuss a temporary site for students Sunday morning.

The Weather Service said the team would also be surveying damage in Cullman and possibly DeKalb Counties as well.