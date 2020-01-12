Brindlee Mountain schools close in preparation for Brindlee Mountain Primary School relocation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley announced the future plans for Brindlee Mountain Primary School after an EF-2 tornado hit the school on Saturday causing major damage.

According to a news release, Superintendent Wigley said efforts are being made to relocate Brindlee Mountain Primary School to the middle school building of Brindlee Mountain High School.

In order for a smooth transition, Superintendent Wigley said school for Brindlee Mountain schools (primary, elementary, and high schools) will be closed this week, January 13 through 17. Extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, and all teachers and staff should report as directed by local school administration, according to Superintendent Wigley.

All other Marshall County schools will be in session and follow their regular schedule, according to Superintendent Wigley.

Superintendent Wigley said they are “thankful and blessed that our children and staff were not at school during this tragic event.”

Superintendent Wigley said the Marshall County School Board of Education will have a special called meeting on Monday, in order to declare an emergency and request financial assistance from the State of Alabama.

In the release, Wigley thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. She specifically thanked Representative Wes Kitchens, Senator Clay Scofield, Sheriff Phil Sims and his staff, local churches, and the area volunteer fire departments for their amazing efforts. She also thanked the North Alabama school systems for offering their assistance.

“The Union Grove community is a strong and supportive community and will work alongside us as we get through this hardship together,” said Superintendent Wigley.

The storms went across the entire Tennessee Valley on Saturday, leaving downed trees, downed powerlines, damaged roofs, and flooding. But the most damage was seen in Marshall County at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

A survey team from National Weather Service (NWS) Huntsville said the EF-2 tornado had winds of 120 mph when it hit Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

9am Sun: Our team surveying damage in Marshall County has determined an EF-2 tornado with winds of 120 MPH hit the Brindlee Mountain School area. Additional details still to come. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 12, 2020

The storms ripped through the back half of the school, exposing the cafeteria and classrooms. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told WHNT News 19 the damage is “extensive.”