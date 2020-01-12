Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple assault charges, including assault on law enforcement officers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in the Madison County Jail after authorities said he stabbed someone, assaulted deputies, burglarized, and made terrorist threats.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene of an assault victim at 1250 Scott Road in the Hazel Green community on Saturday. When deputies arrived they said the assault victim had been stabbed.

Deputies rendered first aid at which time the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The offender was located and detained at the residence. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 13, 2020

The sheriff’s office said the victim recieved first aid from the deputies and was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the offender was located and detained at the home, he assaulted two deputies and made verbal threats against another, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the two deputies were treated by HEMSI for their injuries and released.

The offender was identified as MICHAEL RAY HILLIS, dob: 10/30/1978 and was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Burglary 1st – bond $60,000,

Assault 2nd on LEO x2 bond $30,000, Assault 2nd – bond $15,000, Making a Terrorist Threat bond $15,000. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 13, 2020

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the offender as Michael Ray Hillis, 32, and arrested and charged him with burglary in the first degree, two charges of assault in the second degree on a law enforcement officer, assault in the second degree, and making a terrorist threat.

Authorities said they later determined Hillis had ingested an unknown narcotic, and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Hillis was treated for a possible overdose as well as under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Hillis was cleared by medical personnel at Huntsville Hospital and released to the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.