Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. chapter hosts county wide day of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - While storms rolled through North Alabama on Saturday, one group of ladies was determined to make lives of women in Madison County brighter, one garment at a time.

The local alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. stopped by the Christian Women's Job Corps of Madison County bearing gifts.

The initiative was a part of the sorority's Impact Day, a county-wide day of service.

Members donated brand new outfits to the job corp's clothes closet.

"We came together and purchased 24 brand new outfits with accessories, the fully body undershirt, all the way down to the shoes," said Demetra Gilmore with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

"We have our sorority divided into groups. 22 groups, for our 22 founders and we are conducting 22 service projects throughout the entire county. To impact our county, to give back to our county," said Ovetta Hobson with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Other service projects included volunteer work at Manna House, the Huntsville Hospital NICU, and Harvest House.

Impact Day is something the local chapter looks forward to each year.