Hartselle women arrested on outstanding warrants

Posted 12:14 pm, January 12, 2020, by

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said two women were arrested while deputies were serving a warrant in Somerville Friday.

Deputies said they found Lyndsey Bennett, 28, behind a fake wall in a homemade hiding spot. They also found Jody Maples, 47, in the house as well.

Bennett was arrested on a warrant for revoked probation for chemical endangerment of a child. Maple was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant with Decatur Police.

Both were transported to the Morgan County Jail with bonds pending. The Sheriff’s Office said additional gun and drug-related charges are possible.

