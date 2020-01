× Florence Police called to wreck on Cox Creek Parkway

FLORENCE, Ala. – Part of Gresham Road and Cox Creek Parkway are closed after a wreck.

Florence Police said a vehicle ran into a power pole at the intersection of Gresham Road and Cox Creek Parkway Sunday morning.

Northbound Cox Creek Parkway is closed from Mall Road to Gresham Road. Gresham Road is also closed at Mall Road.

FPD advised drivers to use alternate routes.

We are on scene of an accident where a vehicle struck and broke a utility pole at the intersection of Cox Creek and Co Rd 46 (Gresham RD). Northbound lanes of Cox Creek Pkwy are closed from Mall Rd to Co Rd 46. Co Rd 46 is also closed at Mall Rd. Use alternate routes at this time pic.twitter.com/fvAjWxOXqc — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) January 12, 2020