Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels talks Poarch Creek casino proposal

The Poarch Band of the Creek Indians has an offer on the table.

If granted rights to full gaming casinos in the state, they promise tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue to Alabama.

And of course, a lottery would likely follow.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says the Poarch Creek’s offer is appealing.

“Alabama is certainly a state that needs more revenue and our constituents are not in favor of any more taxes – whether it’s a property tax or whatever it is – so it’s appealing to me, but in all fairness, they’ve brought an offer to the table and we have to look at that very seriously.”

