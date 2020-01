× 1 killed in Sunday morning Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ala. – One person was killed in an overnight homicide in Decatur.

Decatur Police said they were called to the 3200-block of Modaus Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they said they found 52-year-old Wayne Harold Jones had been shot and killed.

DPD stated the homicide is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.