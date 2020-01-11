Thousands of Cranes at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge for Festival of Cranes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Over 10,000 cranes migrate south for the winter and can be found at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge for the annual Festival of Cranes.

The majority of the Cranes that you will find at the Festival of Cranes over the weekend are Sandhill Cranes, but Whooping Cranes will also be there.

The Whooping Crane is one of the most endangered birds and the tallest bird.

The Sandhill Cranes migrate south for the winter and thousands of them end up at the Refuge in Decatur.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12

Where: Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. 3121 Visitor Center Road, Decatur, AL 35608

