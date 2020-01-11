Storms tear through Marshall County school

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Storms rolled through Marshall County on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff said many areas saw minor damage from trees down and power lines that were snapped but nothing worse than the damage done at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

“We knew it was coming so we all kind of planned ahead and had everybody on standby,” explained Sheriff Phil Sims. “Everybody got here pretty quick.”

Alongside the sheriff, several area fire departments responded to the scene as well as state troopers. What they found once high winds subsided looked like a scene from a movie.

“The damage is pretty extensive,” Sims added.

Storms ripped through the back half of the school, exposing the cafeteria and classrooms.

The sheriff said he visited the school on Friday.

“I was reading at 10:30 yesterday to kindergarteners here in that classroom that’s now exposed with no roof,” he explained.

Colorful walls, cubbies, and classroom supplies now lay scattered all over the ground. Leaving dozens of kids without a place to learn.

“There’ll be another temporary place, I’m sure, for the kids,” Sims added. “The community will have to adjust to it.”

After quickly assessing damage on Saturday, school officials said the next step is to have a meeting to discuss what to do for the remainder of the school year.