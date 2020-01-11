Storms leave damage across the Tennessee Valley

Downed trees, power lines, and torn up roofs can be seen all across North Alabama after Saturday’s severe storms. WHNT News 19 had crews across the Tennessee Valley covering the storms and their aftermath.

MARSHALL COUNTY

The damage from Saturday's storms is substantial and can be seen easily at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

The roof of the cafeteria and part of the classroom area was completely ripped from the building. Debris was strewn across the parking lot and even into the playground.

MADISON COUNTY

A family in Madison is holding each other a little tighter after the storm sent a tree through their home on Pine Ridge Road. The family was able to narrowly escape the tree.

The family was taking video of the weather outside of their windows and all of a sudden they said they heard a weird sound. The tree crashed through the house inches away from the family.

Madison County also suffered major power outages. Huntsville Utilities said at the peak of the storm on Saturday, approximately 11,000 customers were without service. As of 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, crews had restored service to approximately 7,500 customers.

COLBERT COUNTY & LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Powerful storms moved into the Shoals Saturday morning, hours earlier than expected.

The storm damage in the Shoals pales in comparison to the damage to the east, but there are areas of Colbert County and Lauderdale County that will require some clean-up.

MORGAN COUNTY

The winds did much more than just knock down trees on Saturday, they also left many people without power for quite a long time.

Approximately 4,200 customers in Decatur were without power. One area hit particularly hard was Beltline Road on Highway 67.

For more of WHNT News 19's coverage on the storm damage, click here. WHNT News 19 has also shared pictures of storm damage from viewers across the Tennessee Valley.