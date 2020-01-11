Crews respond to Madison County power outages

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations crews are working to restore power to affected customers across Madison County on Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Utilities said at the peak of the storm on Saturday, approximately 11,000 customers were without service.

Customers in Hazel Green, Harvest/Monrovia, the City of Madison, West Huntsville, Central Huntsville, and South Huntsville were affected, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Huntsville Utilities said customers who have not already reported their outage should call 256-535-4448.

Huntsville Utilities also reiterated that if power lines are down, people should not go near them.