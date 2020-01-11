× Crews respond to Decatur power outages

DECATUR, Ala. – Crews are responding to the multiple scattered power outages throughout Decatur.

According to Decatur Utilities, approximately 1400 customers are impacted by the power outages.

There are also reports of a downed pole and line on Beltline Rd in Decatur.

DU says do NOT touch or attempt to drive across a downed power line. Get to a safe area and report it to DU at 256-552-1400.

DU says if you trapped in a car with a power line touching it, stay inside. If you are forced to evacuate the car due to fire or other emergency situation, jump out of the car and make sure you do not touch the ground and the vehicle at the same time.

Hop away to a safe distance and call DU and 911.

Click here to see the outage map.