Victim identified in Huntsville apartment shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County’s coroner released the identity Friday afternoon of the woman killed after a shooting at an apartment complex on Zierdt Road.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the victim as Rene Moore, 42, of Huntsville.

Huntsville police say Moore was shot around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments. She later died at Huntsville Hospital. Police said the shooter, Cornett Evans, died by suicide after U.S. Marshals and police found him at a hotel in the Birmingham area.