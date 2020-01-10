× Tuscumbia fire chief arrested on felony charges

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Fire Department Chief Rodney McAnally was arrested Friday on felony charges.

The city’s administration confirmed McAnally was charged with second-degree theft and using his office for personal gain, both felony charges.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said earlier this week the investigation stemmed from his time as fire chief in Littleville.

Underwood placed McAnally on paid administrative leave Monday, saying it would allow him to focus on the case against him without providing a distraction.