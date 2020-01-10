Sheffield High School wins second consecutive state title in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Congratulations are in order for the Engineering Team at Sheffield High School. They've been named the winners of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest for the second year in a row. The program encourages 6th through 12th graders to solve real-world issues in their community using STEM. This team is working on creating a mobile app that will notify Sheffield drivers when railroad crossings are active.

"Second year, some of our students are the same but a lot of our students are a new group so we've got fresh minds coming in with different talents so our project has definitely changed from what we did last year so I look forward to seeing what they actually put together," said Jamie Smith, Intro to Engineering Teacher at Sheffield High.

Normally only one state winner is chosen but to celebrate the contest's 10th anniversary, Samsung has chosen two winners from each state; the other—Florence High School, just across the river.

Florence High School's team is working on a method to capture invasive Asian Carp in the Tennessee River.

Both teams now have until February 22 to submit a 3-minute video detailing what they have created. Samsung will then choose 20 national finalists out of the 100 state winners.